iPad

A20 Pro Chip Coming to Next Gen iPad Mini OLED

By Samantha Wiley
The next iPad Mini equipped with an OLED screen will be powered by the A20 Pro chip. This came from an analysis of a kernel debug kit for macOS that had internal codenames Apple is using for its devices. Info in the kit was leaked earlier this year by accident on the Apple website.


It is uncertain if the next-generation iPad Mini OLED will have the A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip, but Apple primarily tested a model powered by the A19 Pro chip. Apple changes plans occasionally, and the upcoming iPad Mini is likely to get the A20 Pro chip since it is anticipated to be updated still in 2026, around September or October.

Next year’s iPhone 18 models are also anticipated to be powered by the A20 Pro chip manufactured with the 2nm advanced process by TSMC. The iPad Mini is rumored to have a revamped speaker system integrating vibration technology and a design that is water-resistant, along with an OLED Display.


