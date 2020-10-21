Adobe Illustrator for iPad and iPad Pro is now available

A major Adobe app has made its way into the iPadOS ecosystem.

Adobe has released the Illustrator for the iPad today after months of beta testing. Adobe Illustrator for the iPad and iPad Pro features the same core functionality in tablet form. Adobe has added a Pencil and touch screen for a better experience.

Adobe claims they made Illustrator more streamlined and easy to work with. The interface compared to the computer version is simpler but key tools and capabilities become available as you work. Seamless connections mean users can begin a project on an iPad and have it transferred to desktop or vice versa.

Apple Pencil support makes drawing easier on the iPad app. It also has mirror, grid and radial repeat for patterns and makes use of the device’s camera as well.

Adobe claims Illustrator for iPad is just ‘the beginning’ and intends to put in more features and options, such as brushes, effects and having a sketch-to-vector option in the near future.