Adobe introduces two new features to Photoshop for iPad

Adobe introduced the Photoshop for iPad in November. Adobe also said that it will regularly update the software to add more features that are already available for the desktop versions to make it better for the iPad.

Earlier Adobe announced that it has now updated Photoshop for iPad with two new and useful features. These are the Curve and the pressure sensitivity adjustments for Apple Pencil.

The curves feature is to allow the users to make adjustments to the tone of the image and its color. The users can also use the curve feature to adjust highlights, exposure, contrast, saturation, shadows, and color balance. The pressure sensitivity is a better update. With this now the users have a better option to use the pressure to create precise effects and brushing. The pressure sensitivity allows the users to add better and more realistic effects.

Adobe has also updated the Adobe Fresco. The new update adds capture shapes, better blending options, more keyboard shortcuts, vector trimming tools, support for mixer brushes, and more. The users can download both Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Fresco for iPad from the Apple App Store.