Get $99 discount on the third-generation iPad Pro

Now you can get a $99.01 discount when you buy third-generation 64GB, Wi-Fi Only Model of Apple iPad Pro. You can now get it only for $899.99 instead of $999.

Apple iPad Pro

The 64GB model of iPad Pro available in Space Gray looks amazing. The overall design of the iPad is sleek. The 12.9-inch display makes it even more attractive. The display is amazing. It has a True Tone which makes colors bright and vivid.

Having an iPad Pro with such performance capabilities is a must. Now you can work from anywhere you like. You can take it to a park or your office. You can attach the keyboard and work like a pro. You can get all your projects finished. It also supports Apple Pencil.

It also comes with two great cameras. The 12MP rear camera that allows you to shoot 4K videos, scan documents, and the Lidar scanner makes it the best choice for AR. Now with the True Depth camera, you can get perfect portraits and stunning FaceTime calls. Attending work-from-home meetings is not a problem anymore, thanks to the iPad Pro.

So, if you are looking for the best, then you should buy the 64GB Wi-Fi only model of iPad Pro. It is now available with a $99.01 discount on Amazon. You only have to pay $899.99 instead of $999.