Apple ad for new iPad Air goes live

Apple has uploaded its new video ad, ‘Boiiing’ on YouTube to celebrate the arrival of the new iPad Air 4.

The ad is only a minute long and can be viewed on the official Apple YouTube video. A slinky spring hops from one iPad Air to another and is accompanied by ‘Heybb!’, a song created by binki.

In the ad viewers get to see the new colors of the refreshed tablet as well as a glimpse of Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil support.

The refreshed iPad Air 4 sports the A14 chip, a repositioned Touch ID system that’s near the power button and an edge to edge display similar to the iPad Pro. It also has USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning.

The newest iPad Air serves as the in-between product to the 11 inch iPad Pro and the 10.2 inch iPad. It’s available to pre-order now, with shipment starting October 23.