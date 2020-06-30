Apple analyst says Apple will launch a new 10.8-inch iPad later this year

In a research note which was obtained by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple has plans to launch a new model of iPad 10.8-inch by the end of this year. He also added that Apple will release a smaller 8.5-inch iPad in early 2021.

Kuo did not mention if the 10.8-inch iPad will be an updated version of the 10.5-inch iPad Air or the 10.2-inch iPad. Kuo however, did mention previously that this new 8.5-inch model will be the iPad Mini.

It was March 2019 when Apple last refreshed the iPad Mini which included A12 Bionic chip. It also had support for Apple Pencil and an upgraded front-facing camera. With this new update, customers can expect some new features too and not just only change in display size.

Also, in a similar note, Kuo says that Apple will not ship the power adapter with the new iPhone 12 lineup, and will sell separately. However, Kuo expects that the adapter will be present in the iPad box. It is also expected that Apple will not have any EarPods in the iPhone 12 box.

It seems that Apple has taken the step to not include the EarPods and the Adapter in the box, as it expects to have a low price for the iPhone 12 lineup.