Apple considered releasing ‘Super-Sized’ iPad Pro

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claimed that Apple was close to launching a 14-inch iPad Pro in 2023.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that the Cupertino-based company considered a larger, ‘super-sized’ iPad Pro that had a 2023 launch window. However, Apple decided on a 13-inch variant instead.

The first mention of a large-sized iPad surfaced in 2021, when Gurman said that there was a model that could potentially be released in the coming years. In June 2022, analyst Ross Young echoed the sentiment and said a 14-inch variant could arrive in early 2023. In another report, it’s believed that Apple will be launching a 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, although the project might be delayed or killed off.

Gurman’s report reveals what Apple has planned in development, but a launch for a super-sized iPad Pro isn’t likely to be seen soon. Apple has not given any hints as to the new product yet.