Apple execs reveal upcoming iPadOS 16.4 feature ‘Apple Pencil Hover’ 

Apple Pencil Hover is a new feature that’s coming to the iPadOS 16.4 update.

Leslie Ikemoto, Input Experience Director, and Stephen Tonna, Platform Product Marketing Director recently spoke in a TechCrunch interview about the hover feature. With Procreate as the software, the two discussed how users will now see a mark on the screen whenever Apple Pencil is directly above it.

Artists will see a temporary ‘mark’ before they could draw lines, which makes drawing on the iPad more useful than ever. Tonna mentioned that the company is ‘always listening to customer feedback’, and that they wanted the feature to be easily adaptable. It’s also designed to work with other native apps and those that support UI pointer interaction.

Hover is an exclusive feature of the M2 iPad Pro once it launches. Users with an Apple Pencil 2 can hold up their devices to 12mm above the tablet for transitioning on a digital canvas.