Apple expected to announce new iPad Mini in fall

Apple is rumored to be working on its 6th gen iPad Mini, with better performance, bigger display and slimmer bezels.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the new iPad mini will have an 8.4 inch display, which is bigger than the current 7.9 inch screen. Gurman also says the upcoming model will be Apple’s biggest redesign since the iPad mini was launched.

The iPad had undergone a refresh, while the iPad Air had a major redesign, notably the all-screen display and the absence of the Home button. The Bloomberg reporter says the iPad mini 6 will have the same kind of refresh.

Jon Prosser, a known leaker shared images of the upcoming iPad mini. The renders has a USB-C, A14 chip and Touch ID built in the power button.

Apple is expected to launch several products come fall season, including a new Apple Watch, the iPhone and redesigned MacBook Pros.