Apple intended to make a low-cost plastic iPad

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently revealed that Apple planned to make a plastic-bodied iPad with a keyboard for a low price.

In Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the analyst said that Apple considered a cheaper iPad, with a plastic keyboard and back. The price tag for the entry-level iPad was less than $500, but the idea was abandoned and the product never saw the light of day.

Gurman says that the iPad was Apple’s only hope of competing with Chromebooks. It’s not stated if the plastic iPad was to become the 10th generation model or if it was going to be a new addition to the tablet lineup.

The recently-announced 10th-gen iPad sports the A14 Bionic chip, iPadOS and slimmer bezels. The screen is not laminated and it lacks the support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Prices start at $449 and the tablet is set to arrive on October 26.