Apple launches iPad Air (3rd generation) service program for blank screen issue

Apple has launched a repair program for the third Generation iPad Air models, which are facing issues with its screen as it suddenly goes blank. According to Apple, the blank-screen effect is not on all the iPad Air models, but only a few iPad Air (3rd Generation) models.

iPad Air Blank Screen Issue

This issue is only occurring in the devices that Apple manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple is giving free of cost repairs for such devices through Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Other models of iPad Air do not fall under this program.

It is one of the best ways Apple offers customer support services for its customers. Those customers who are facing such issues with their devices should find an Apple Authorized Service provider as soon as possible. They should then get an appointment at an Apple retail store or contact Apple support to arrange a mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center.

According to Apple, those individuals who will bring in the devices for repair, Apple will first examine the iPad Air before providing the free of cost services. Also, the customers should backup their data on iCloud before going in for the repairs. Also, this repair program will only cover the affected devices within two years of the first retail sale.