Apple iPad is now $100 off with the Black Friday 2020 deals

The all-new iPad models are up for a huge discount today, all thanks to Black Friday. Today, you can save up to $100 when you buy an iPad from Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) Buy on Amazon
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Green (Latest Model, 4th Generation) New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Green (Latest Model, 4th Generation) $599.00 $569.99 Buy on Amazon
New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Space Gray (2nd Generation) New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Space Gray (2nd Generation) $1,099.00 $999.00 Buy on Amazon

Interested readers might want to hurry to grab one of the units as stocks are limited.

