Apple might be planning an iPad launch this month

A rumor by Supercharged said that Apple is planning to release new iPad models that have small upgrades to its hardware.

In a post, the website said that ‘sources familiar with Apple’s media plans’ claim that the company is setting up media briefings with select personnel regarding the launch. Specifically, it’s believed that Apple might be announcing the new iPad models as soon as October 17.

As for the upgrades, it’s believed that the new iPads will have faster speed rather than gaining new features, which means that the iPad mini might have the A16 chip while the iPad Air might have the M2 chip. Furthermore, the ‘minor event’ might still warrant a video format that customers can watch on YouTube and Apple’s official website.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently posted on social media that Apple is unlikely to update the iPad this year- the next iPad launch will be the Pro model sporting an OLED display.