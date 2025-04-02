Apple might debut M5 iPad Pro in 2025

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple might debut new iPad Pro devices this year.

Advertisements

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that the upcoming iPad Pro devices have ‘progressed to advanced testing’, with mass production expected in the second half of 2025. If Apple meets the deadline, then the new iPad Pro models might launch in October. It’s worth noting that it was the same time of year when the Cupertino-based company introduced the 2022 and 2018 models.

Apple debuted the OLED iPad Pro in 2024, with the most significant upgrade being the screen. It’s believed that this year’s iPad Pro will have a smaller update, sans notable upgrades except for the inclusion of the M5 chip. In addition, Gurman said that Apple might launch the M5 MacBook Pro devices in 2025. The new MacBook Pros will not have significant design changes other than the M5 chip.