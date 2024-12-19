iPad

Apple might launch a foldable iPad Pro in 2027

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPad Pro

Display Supply Chain Consultants recently reported that Apple might launch a foldable iPad Pro and several more iPad models starting next year.

The iPad expansion is looking robust in the coming years- Apple will be introducing an iPad mini with an OLED screen in 2026, and the OLED versions of the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Air in 2027. While OLED technology is presumed to come on the iPad mini and Air, the entry-level iPad might also be equipped with OLED starting in 2027. In the Pro range, DSCC said that Apple might launch a larger 18.8-inch iPad Pro that can be folded. WSJ corroborated the rumor, saying that the Cupertino-based company is currently developing a foldable device that can ‘serve as a laptop’ and when unfolded would be around 19 inches.

The rumors did not mention if it would be a Mac or iPad, with both devices a possibility as they have a capable operating system.

