Apple might launch larger 12.9-inch iPad Air

Apple is planning to launch a new and bigger iPad Air, according to a report.

DigiTimes, a Taiwan-based publication recently said that Apple is currently working on a larger iPad Air model. This will be the biggest model if true. In the report, the firm said that the new iPad Air will not have a mini-LED screen but have the same LCD technology as the latest 10.9-inch model. It’s worth noting that the website has put the article in its ‘Before Going to Press’ section, which could mean more details will follow.

Historically, the iPad Air has only arrived in one size, so the addition of the 12.9-inch model means another iPad Air model might be launched alongside it. Coinciding with the report is 9to5Mac saying that Apple might release two new iPad Air models and speculated that the other one will be a bigger variant.