Apple Might Release New iPad Air with OLED Early Next Year

A revamped iPad Air is expected to be released by Apple featuring an OLED Display early next year. The rumors for an OLED iPad Air have been around for more than a year, with Mark Gurman stating that Apple was making one but not expected to be released before next year and the window was narrowed down to early 2027 this month. The most recent report also includes details on how orders for panels are split and estimates for shipments.

The supplier for the panels is expected to be Samsung Display while BOE is searching for orders for potentially one of the two sizes of the device. They still has to be qualified as a supplier before getting started. Orders for the iPad Mini and iPad Air being made, and Samsung Display is expected to be the biggest supplier for OLED panels for iPads for Apple. Shipment predictions were at 4 to 5 millions for the iPad mini and the two iPad Air models with 3 to 4 for the iPad Pro. Each cover is estimated by the iPad Pro and iPad Air. the prediction for the iPad Pro is under the report target prelaunch of about 10 million units yearly, with sources in the industry suggesting that the high price could be the reason why demand is so low for the iPad Pro.

The current iPad Air devices are powered by the M4 chip and feature LCD displays. Giving the iPad Air an OLED display would make it the third iPad in the lineup to feature OLED displays after the iPad Pro back in 2024, and recently the iPad mini that was given the OLED Display. The OLED iPad Pro features two stacks that emit light to improve brightness and is rumored to be using a polycrystalline oxide backplane that is low temperature.