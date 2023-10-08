Apple might release new iPad models this year

Several reports claim that Apple might be releasing new iPad models before the year’s end.

The last iPad releases were two years ago- the low-cost iPad and two iPad Pro models in 2022. This year, Apple might have another event to showcase new iPad and Mac models. Traditionally, the Cupertino-based company has done iPad launches before.

However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might skip an October event due to ‘not having enough new products.’ The possibility of a smaller press release is still on the horizon, with rumors suggesting that Apple might release a new iPad mini. In another, Apple is believed to be developing four new iPad Airs, two for Wi-Fi and two for cellular.

The last update for iPad Air was in March when it debuted with an M1 chip. Since Apple has released new entry-level iPad models each year since 2017, there’s a possibility that there could be another this year.