Apple plans to launch iPad Pro with A14X Chip and Mini-LED in the first half of 2021

According to a reliable Twitter Account L0vetodream, Apple has plans to launch the new iPad Pro which will feature the Mini-LED, 5G connectivity and will be powered by A14Chip.

According to the leaker the Apple’s new iPad Pro models will equip Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave. The mmWave is a 5G frequency set that provides amazing data connectivity speeds at small distances.

This type of technology is perfect for dense urban areas. When you compare the mmWave with sub-6GHz, the later provides slower speeds. It is also expected that the new iPhone 12 models will use the X55 modem. It is also reported that Apple is working on its 5G technology which it will use in its future devices.

Many reports and claims point towards the release of a refresh iPad Pro later this year. There are now several reports that suggest that the new iPad Pro which is expected to launching 2021 will have 5G, AX14 Chip and Mini-LED. The refresh iPad which is expected later this year will include A12Z Bionic chip. It will have a rear camera with 0.5x zoom and many other features such as LiDAR Scanner and upgraded microphones, etc.