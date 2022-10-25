Apple reduces refurbished iPad Pro prices

The price of refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro models have gone down shortly after Apple debuted the newest iPad Pro with M2 chip.

The change appeals to consumers who are looking to save money on refurbished goods. On Apple’s website, refurbished works and looks nearly the same as their brand-new counterparts, and they have been tested for quality purposes.

The 2018 iPad Pro is available as a refurbished option in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configuration for $469, $539, $689 and $849, respectively. The 2018 model has the A12X chip, a full-screen design, and plenty of power for multitasking and heavy work.

Apple recently launched the newest iPad Pro, with a special nod to the M2 chip. The camera and display hardware is the same as its predecessor, but the new processor offers enhanced improvements over the M1 chip iPad Pro. The Cupertino-based company launched its newest iPad with four new colorways today as well.