Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro

By Samantha Wiley
The new iPad Pro featuring an Apple made C1x, N1 and M5 Chip has been announced by Apple. The M5 chip features a next-gen GPU, where each core contains a neutral accelerator,  increasing the performance of the iPad. The M5 chip comes with six cores for efficiency and four performance cores.


You can also get up to 50% faster performance for cellular data with the Apple-designed C1X Modem, N1 chip, enabling Thread, Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 support. Performance is enhanced further with 5G connectivity. The new model is able to drive external monitors up to 120 hz. The new iPad has Adaptive Sync support to give you the lowest latency possible for external monitors. It supports fast charging when using an adapter that is 40W or higher, whereas the battery can reach 50% in half an hour.

Pre-orders for the iPad Pro has started and will be available in physical stores on October 22, Wednesday.


Lost your password?