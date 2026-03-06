Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad

Apple is rumored to be creating a foldable iPad, but a release seems unlikely. This backs up some previous rumors that the company is thinking of creating a foldable iPad and its delay up to 2029. Development has been plagued with problems like practicality.

The problems the developers have encountered have resulted in the delay of up to 2029, or could be scrapped as the project may prove to be insurmountable. There are no rumors about specs, but one rumor reported that it will feature an 18-inch display.

There are also rumors that Apple is making a small folding iPad instead of a big one, but either way, there could possibly be a device that is foldable and could replace the iPad Mini. The company was given a patent for hinges back in 2020 for folding screen devices, so foldable devices may come in the future.