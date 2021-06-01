Apple sets 5GB RAM limit on apps for M1 iPad Pro

Apple has recently put a hard memory limit on apps that run on the M1-powered Mac Pro.

The 12.9 inch iPad Pro sports a 16GB RAM, and limitations on the iPadOS has set app usage to a maximum of 5GB. This was first discovered and shared by Procreate developers on Twitter. They mentioned how the app runs four times as fast on the new iPad Pro compared to its predecessor, but only a fourth more layer can be added to a given canvas.

As of now, all M1 iPads have the same amount of RAM available. If more becomes available in the future, we’ll make that available to you too 💜 — Procreate (@Procreate) May 28, 2021

Apple has touted how app switching is fast on the iPad, and in order to do this the company may have set a limitation on just how much memory a single app can use. Both the 2TB and 1TB storage models have 16GM of memory. The original iPad Pro, which was released in 2015 had 4GB of RAM and only allowed a maximum of 3GB per app. In the same vein, the iPhone X only allowed apps to use a maximum of 1.2GB of RAM.