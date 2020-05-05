Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $169

Not everyone likes to have a full-sized keyboard attached to their iPad Pro. Many people like the Apple smart keyboard folio. If you are looking to buy the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio then you should get one from Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

Amazon offers discounts on the various models of the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. One of the models that are compatible with the 2nd generation of iPad Pro is now available with a $9.02 discount.

The Smart Keyboard Folio is a keyboard and also a case for the iPad Pro. It protects the iPad when not in use. This Apple Smart Keyboard Folio delivers a superior typing experience. it delivers the best experience on a full-scale keyboard.

You do not have to charge it. Also, you do not need to pair it to use it. All you need is to attach it and start typing. It is very lightweight yet very durable. the keys are impressive and give you a smooth typing experience.

The original price of this Smart Keyboard Folio is $179, but when you buy it from Amazon you will only have to pay $169.98. you save 5% which is $9.02. Grab this deal before it ends.