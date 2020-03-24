Apple starts shipping iPad Pro models from China

Apple’s new iPad Pro model uses the latest A12Z Bionic chip and new LiDAR Scanner. The new model will enhance the augmented reality experience for its users.

Customers can expect to get their first orders on March 25. To make sure that the customers get their first orders on time, Apple starts shipping the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models from China.

There are no details about the shipments through Apple’s tracking system. However, the customers who are receiving their packages in the USA through UPS can use the order number to track their packages.

Those who have an account on “UPS My Choice” know that it displays future deliveries in a calendar view. It also lists the iPad Pro‌ shipments that are currently in transit. Anyone can sign up for UPS My Choice, as it is free.

Both the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will arrive in the next week; however, the new Magic Keyboard with trackpad will not be available until May. So the customers have to wait for these two until then.

The price of the new 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 for the model with 128GB of storage. The price of the 12.9-inch model starts at $999 for the model with 128GB of storage.