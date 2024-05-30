Apple targets 9 million shipment for iPad Pro OLED screens

Apple is planning to produce a high number of iPad Pro with OLED in anticipation of the upcoming demand, as per research firm Omida.

Advertisements

The report claims that the iPad Pro with OLED will make an impact on the OLED market, with Apple ordering 9 million shipment of the component. DigiTimes echoed the sentiment and said that OLED shipment volume will be at around 12.1 million units for tablets, 8.12 of which will be for the iPad Pro and hybrid OLED components.

A similar report in March said that Apple suppliers are readying for 8.5 million panels for the iPad Pro. Initially, it was estimated that the shipment would be 10 million but it was cut down to 8. It’s believed that LG will be handling the 13-inch and 11-inch panels while Samsung will be tasked with the 11-inch components. Samsung will modify its production line to work on the two-stack OLED technology.