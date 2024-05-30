iPad

Apple targets 9 million shipment for iPad Pro OLED screens

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Pro

Apple is planning to produce a high number of iPad Pro with OLED in anticipation of the upcoming demand, as per research firm Omida.

Advertisements

The report claims that the iPad Pro with OLED will make an impact on the OLED market, with Apple ordering 9 million shipment of the component. DigiTimes echoed the sentiment and said that OLED shipment volume will be at around 12.1 million units for tablets, 8.12 of which will be for the iPad Pro and hybrid OLED components.

iPad Pro

A similar report in March said that Apple suppliers are readying for 8.5 million panels for the iPad Pro. Initially, it was estimated that the shipment would be 10 million but it was cut down to 8. It’s believed that LG will be handling the 13-inch and 11-inch panels while Samsung will be tasked with the 11-inch components. Samsung will modify its production line to work on the two-stack OLED technology.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad
The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro gets two new Simulation games
1 Min Read
YouTube
YouTube ‘Playables’ launch on iOS
1 Min Read
iOS 17.5
Downgrade to iOS 17.5 no longer supported
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Pixelmator Pro
AI masking tools added to Pixelmator Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone and iPad
New patent reveals anti-stress feature for iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is Discounted to Just $35
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook might have the M5 chip
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 to introduce App Icon customization
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Black Pencil design award given to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?