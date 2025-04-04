iPad

Apple testing OLED for iPad mini

By Samantha Wiley
A leak within the Chinese supply chain claims that Apple is now testing a smaller OLED screen for the iPad mini.

The leaker with the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ revealed that there’s an evaluation for the iPad mini to have an OLED display and that it’s made by Samsung. There are still questions about whether the screen has a higher refresh rate compared to the one iPad mini, which has a 60Hz rate and is made from LCD material. Last year’s reports claim that Apple has made OLED display panel requests for future iPad mini devices.

In May last year, it’s believed that Samsung was developing 8-inch OLED components for the iPad mini. An analyst from DSCC said that Apple intends to launch a new iPad mini with OLED in 2026 and an OLED iPad Air in 2027. OLED screens produce deeper blacks and more precise colors.

