Apple Tightens Their Grip on the Market for Tablets As Demand For iPad Rises

By Samantha Wiley
In an Omdia research, Apple’s lead in the worldwide market for tablets late last year has been shown to have expanded with the rebound of shipments. Reportedly, Shipments for global tablets have achieved 162 million units last year with a 9.8% annual growth. Apple was a significant factor to the late year growth of the market where they shipped 19.6 million units of iPads in Q4 of last year, according to the research.


Q4 saw an increase in the company’s market share up to 44.9% placing Apple far from other rivals in the tablet market, with Xiaomi tallying to 6.4%, Huawei 6.9%, Lenovo 8.8% and Samsung 14.7% while other manufacturers accounted for shipments reaching 18.3% collectively.

The regional performance have differed throughout the year where Eastern and Central Europe have documented the fastest growth, then the Asia Pacific. Every region has seen growth in the double digits except for the North American region.


