Apple’s 10th-generation iPad gets detailed teardown

YouTube channel iFixit recently gave Apple’s newest iPad a detailed teardown video, revealing the innards of the 10th-generation tablet. The video showed the internal layout of the iPad, including the battery, A14 Bionic chip logic board, and more.

The teardown also explained why the iPad does not support the Apple Pencil 2. The components of the tablet occupy the spot where the wireless charging coil for the 2nd generation Pencil would be. To use the Pencil with the iPad, a separate adapter for charging and pairing is needed.

As far as battery replacements are concerned, the iPad uses the same stretch-release mechanism as the 6th-generation iPad mini and the 5th-generation iPad Air. However, the USB-C port is soldered in, making it more difficult to repair.

The iPad 10 was released in October and features a 10.9-inch edge display, USB-C charging, Touch ID power button, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, and the A14 Bionic chip.