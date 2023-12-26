iPad

Apple’s 10th-Generation iPad is $100 Off Today

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

The entry-level iPad just got more affordable. Today, the 10th Generation 64GB Wi-Fi + 5G Cellular iPad is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.


PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 +... $599.00 $549.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Reimagined with new colors (notably Yellow, Pink, and Blue), the iPad is a versatile device that can do a lot of things. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 chip work great whether you’re consuming content, browsing websites, or doing light work. As far as connectivity is concerned, you can choose between 5G or Wi-Fi for online, and Bluetooth for adding peripherals and accessories.

iPad

Advanced 12MP Ultra Wide cameras allow for selfies and Center Stage-enabled videoconferencing. 4K video is alos unlocked with the 12MP back camera, and you don’t have to transfer to a computer to edit. A single full charge should last you the whole day. Pair with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and push productivity even further. Buy it today!


TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ touts doubled viewing hours this year
1 Min Read
Ferret
New LLM ‘Ferret’ revealed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17’s Wi-Fi chip might still come from third party
1 Min Read
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out? Apple’s 2024 Release
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 13
Get a Free Government iPhone 13: Your Complete Guide
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone with Food Stamps
Free Government iPhone with Food Stamps: Complete Guide
5 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Grab the AirPods Pro 2 at 20% Off
1 Min Read
New iPhones
A18 chip to land On four new iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Savings Account
Apple Savings Account upped to 4.25% APY
1 Min Read
iPhones
LLMs might soon run on iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 pulled from US online shelves
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Get $300 Off on the 2023 MacBook Air with M2 Chip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?