Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $200 Off

The iPad Pro is a powerful tablet that’s capable of a lot of things, including art creation, gaming, and running extensive apps. Today, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi 128GB storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

The 2021 iPad Pro sports an efficient M1 chip that can handle multi-tasking and running the latest apps with ease. The Apple tablet supports Smart Keyboards, Magic Keyboards, and the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil should you wish to turn it into a laptop replacement. With a full charge, the iPad Pro can easily last a whole day of browsing, running apps, and watching videos.

Every detail and color is vivid, thanks to the Liquid Retina XDR display with True Tone, wide color, and Pro Motion technology. 128GB of storage should last you a while in keeping photos, videos, and saving files and documents. Grab the discounted 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro today!