Apple’s Chinese website leaks four new iPad Pro models

The Chinese Apple website temporarily listedfFour new iPad Pro models, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models.

A few months ago, the Apple analyst Ming-Chi said that there would be new iPad Pro models with triple-rear cameras in the first half of 2020. However, the corona outbreak has changed the scene and delayed many releases, which were due in the first quarter of 2020.

According to Google Translate, a section of the website that deals with radiofrequency exposure has these new iPad models. The user named MarcusKei posted this discovery on the Chinese website Feng.

Following are the four new models of iPad Pro, as discovered by the user MarcusKei:

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2228; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

11-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2231; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2229; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2233; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

There are no details of the new iPad Pro models. The rumors, however, claim that there will be a new rear camera with three lenses. It might also support the time-of-flight 3D camera for augmented reality applications. Last year there was also a rumor that Apple will release an iPad pro with three lenses, but it never happened.