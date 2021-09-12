Apple’s Flagship M1 iPad Pro gets a $100 discount

The new 2020 iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s latest M1 chip, which should make the tablet future-proof for several years. Today, you can buy the 12.9 inch Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage for just $999, down $100 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest iPad Pro has both the Liquid Retina XDR display and the M1 chip, which makes work and play an absolute joy.

Performance is through the roof, and your tablet will display graphics and apps with speed and sans lag while putting out its best colors. It also has a new Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage, which is perfect for video calls, FaceTime and other conferencing apps.

The 2020 iPad Pro allows for accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for productivity and creativity aspects. It’s versatile and has an all-day battery to suit power users. At $100 off, it’s one of the best deals you can get today!