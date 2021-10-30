Apple’s Latest Flagship iPad with M1 Chip is $200 Off

The latest iPad Pro becomes an absolute beast with the inclusion of the M1 chip. If you’re planning on getting one, make sure to do it today, as the 1TB 11 inch iPad Pro is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

Everything is just better with the M1 chip in terms of performance. Apps and games load faster, and it looks stunningly beautiful with the Liquid Retina display. You can photo and video edit, chat with friends and play games in accurate and clear color and graphical representation in a generous 11 inch real estate.

The iPad Pro’s camera is no slouch either- you get a TrueDepth camera with Center Stage and Ultra Wide, and LIDAR for scanning and AR. A single full charge should last you through the day, whether you use it for work or play.

Dive right in and get yourself a discounted iPad Pro with the M1 chip today!