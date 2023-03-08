Apple’s Latest High-End iPad Pro with M2 Chip is $329 Off

Today is the perfect chance to test the limits and enjoy Apple’s newest M2 chip. The 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro with 512GB and Wi-Fi is down to just $1,069.99 from its original price of $1,399 on Amazon.

With the M2 chip you won’t find any app, software or game the iPad Pro won’t run. The device can be a portable laptop replacement should you need a slimmer machine you can carry with you all day. Chip efficiency means you can use the iPad Pro all day and open power-hungry tasks for as long as you like.

You’ll also find the M2 iPad Pro a worthy device in play and media consumption. Up front is a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, LiDAR for AR purposes, and compatibility with Magic Keyboard and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. Buy the discounted 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 today!