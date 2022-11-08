Apple’s Latest iPad Discounted by $20

Be one of the first to own a 2022 iPad at $20 off. Today, the WiFi and Cellular model of the 64GB iPad is down to just $579 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

This year’s iPad is bigger than its predecessor, sporting a 10.9-inch screen compared to the 2021 model’s 10.2 inches. There’s less bezels as well, which means you get more screen real estate. The A14 processor is faster than the A13 of the 2021 model so you can work, multitask, play and watch videos without experiencing any hiccups.

Those who want more color for their tablets will be delighted- there’s Yellow, Pink, and Blue, and a Silver option for individuals who prefer to stick to conventional hues. Touch ID is found at the power button and there’s a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage.

Grab the 64GB 10th-generation iPad at $20 off today!