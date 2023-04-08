Apple’s Latest iPad is $50 Off

Apple’s lowest-priced iPad in the lineup has received even more savings. Today, the 2022 10.9-inch iPad with WiFi and 64GB model is down to just $399 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

The latest iPad model comes in four new colors, namely Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver, and a Liquid Retina display for great colors. True Tone is a must-see, and you can use it for video conferences and calls, thanks to the 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage technology. The 10.9-inch iPad now has USB-C for accessories and charging, and Touch ID takes care of Apple Pay and authentication in a more secure and convenient way than PIN or passwords.

Inside the discounted iPad is a serviceable A14 Bionic chip that can run most apps and games without problems. The 2022 iPad works with a Magic Keyboard Folio and the first-generation Apple Pencil. Get it at $50 off today!