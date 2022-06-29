Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is $100 Off

Save a cool hundred bucks on a new, M1-powered iPad Pro. Today, the 11 inch model with 128GB of space and Wi-Fi is down to just $699 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

The 2021 model of the 11 inch iPad Pro has the M1 chip, which equals a giant leap in terms of processing and graphical computations. The device itself feels much faster and more fluid, even when you’re multitasking or working with power-hungry applications.

The 11 inch Liquid Retina display is a marvel to behold, and it has wide color, True Tone and ProMotion so you can edit with full color reproduction and accuracy. Even more impressive is the UltraWide camera and LiDAR scanner, and Center Stage technology for seamless video conferencing and FaceTime.

Rounding out the features include four speakers and five mics, Thunderbolt port, ultra fast WiFi and an all day battery life. At $100 off, now is the best time to purchase the 2020 11 inch M1 iPad Pro.