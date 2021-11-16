Apple’s Newest iPad with Center Stage Support is $29 Off

Take the guesswork out of video conferences, selfies and streaming in front of a crowd with Apple’s Center Stage support for the 2021 iPad. Today, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $449.98 from its original price of $479 on Amazon.

The latest iPad is made for telecommuting and work from home setups. The front camera sports Ultra Wide aspects and is crystal clear, thanks to the 12MP technology. The rear is a respectable 8MP for capturing sharp images and videos. After taking them you can edit right away and share with coworkers, friends or family.

Powering the 2021 iPad is an improved A13 Bionic chip. You see everything in an immersive Retina display for consuming content, working on school projects or creating digital art. With True Tone, you’ll have an easier time viewing the screen in a wide variety of lighting conditions.

Take advantage of the deal and get your 2021 256GB Wi-Fi iPad today!