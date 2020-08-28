Be Productive and Entertained Anywhere with the Discounted iPad Mini 5

Apple iPad Mini

Not just one, but the whole iPad Mini 5 lineup have been given a $50 off slash on Amazon. Right now, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for just $499.99 or the 64GB Wi-Fi model for just $349.99 on Amazon.

The iPad Mini 5 is the smallest unit in the iPad lineup, making it the ideal tablet for those who are on the go. The 7.9 inch Retina display is good for a variety of tasks, such as emails, photo editing, browsing the web and watching videos.

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (Latest Model) Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (Latest Model) $549.00 $439.99 Buy on Amazon

Apple promises up to 10 hours’ worth of use on a single full charge, which should be enough for a day or two. The new model supports Apple Pencil so you can take notes and create content anywhere you are.

Rounding out the iPad Mini 5 specs are an A12 chip, Touch ID, AR cameras and stereo speakers for a more immersive experience. At $50 off, you can get a decent laptop replacement for just about any daily task. Buy it today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
