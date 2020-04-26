Buy the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299

Amazon has amazing offers for Apple products. One such precut that is on sale with a $30 discount is the latest space gray model of the Apple iPad with the A10 Fusion chip. It is the 10.2-inch model that has 32 GB storage. Apple makes this product available for shipping in 1 – 2 days. Grab the deal before it ends.

Apple iPad

The new iPad gives you the ease of use. You can take it anywhere in your bag and start working. It is the Wi-Fi only model that has a 10.2-inch Retina display. The larger display makes it easy to view more content. It is also compatible with Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The A10 Fusion chip gives a fast performance. Also, the Touch ID makes it more secure. You cannot use your fingerprint to log-in and start your device.

The speakers on this device are also great. Now you can have loud audio even when you are in an open space. Together with the 1.2 MP FaceTime camera and speakers, you can now make a live video call like never before. It also offers you 10-hour battery life.

So, what are you waiting for? Now you have a chance to save $30 when you buy this Space Gray Wi-Fi-only model of Apple iPad on Amazon with 32GB storage. You can now buy it for $299.