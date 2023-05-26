Buy the Latest M2 11-inch iPad Pro at $50 Off

Get a taste of Apple’s latest chip with the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and experience the latest technology the tablet has to offer. Today, the WiFi model with 256GB storage is down to just $849.99 from its original price of $899 on Amazon.

The M2 chip unlocks the iPad Pro’s true potential- you’ll be able to run the latest apps and games without any issues. The iPad Pro is designed to be a more mobile laptop replacement, and the 4th generation model more than lives up to the expectation. With an Apple Pencil in tow, you’d be able to draw and create stunning visual designs and graphics on the go.

The Pro version sports a Liquid Retina display with wide color, true tone, and ProMotion. Add a Magic Keyboard and you can get things done faster. It’s a truly capable machine and is sturdy enough to last a long time. Buy the discounted 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 today!