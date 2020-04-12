Buy the latest Wi-Fi-only model of iPad (Silver with 10.2-inch and 128GB) for $379

The latest model of iPad with some great specs available in Silver is now on sale for only $379.99 instead of $429.

Apple iPad

The iPad is a perfect partner for your travels. No matter you want to make a conference call or write some notes using the Apple Pencil, this latest model of Apple iPad (Silver) will get you through all kinds of situations. Also, now thanks to Amazon that you can save $49.01 when you buy it from there.

This Silver iPad is the Wi-Fi-only model. But it has some amazing specs. You will find that it boasts 128 GB of storage. The spectacular, vivid and the best 10.2-inch Retina Display. the large display makes it easy to work and multi-task. This iPad also has compatibility with Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Some other features of the latest iPad Silver that you get are TouchID. Now you can log in using your fingerprint without any issue. It has the front camera for FaceTIme and the back camera for shooting videos.

So, if the best way to save some dollars when looking for an iPad (Wi-Fi-only, Silver with 128GB) is on Amazon. With this deal, you only have to pay $379.99 instead of $429.