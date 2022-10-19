Case for Yet-to-Be released 10th generation iPad appears

Photos of a protective case for an unreleased future iPad have surfaced online.

A Speck 10th generation iPad case is rumored to have appeared on shelves in the United States. A Twitter user with the handle @roeeban posted several photos of the folio online for the 2022 entry-level iPad. Speck is a third-party Apple accessory manufacturer, and it’s highly likely that the company has inside sources within Apple’s supply chain to create a product around the unreleased model.

The most interesting aspect of the folio case is the inclusion of an Apple Pencil 2 holder, which signifies that the tablet will have support for the newest stylus. It’s worth noting that the 9th generation iPad only supports the original Apple Pencil.

The 10th generation iPad is rumored to have USB-C, flat edges, a landscape FaceTime camera, and a bigger display at 10.5 inches. It’s expected to have 5G support and the A14 Bionic chip.