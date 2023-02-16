Cisco enterprise partners can avail of iPad bundles at 0% financing

Cisco has teamed up with seven partners to bring zero percent financing on iPad bundles for its enterprise clients.

Businesses can now deploy iPads for employee use through the Cisco Webex Hybrid Work campaign. DLL Financial Solutions has been tapped for US enterprises in providing best-priced apps and devices, along with Connecticut, Presidio, SHI, Insight, Zones, Computacenter, and CDW.

Cisco says that iPad users will be able to open Webex and experience always-on messaging, calls, and collaborative meetings. Users can use iPad multitasking features such as picture in picture or Split View to become more productive and efficient.

Webex on iPad has notable features, including AirPlay support for wireless connection, voice optimization to eliminate background noise, and a ‘move meeting to Webex’ to transfer an ongoing meeting to an iPhone. iPad with Webex app has gone live and is now available to purchase. Prices may vary depending on several factors.