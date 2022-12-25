DaVinci Resolve app launches on iPad

DaVinci Resolve, a video editing software for desktop is now available as an iOS app.

The developers announced an iPad release in October, with a promise that the app will be optimized for the latest Apple chips M2 and M1, which are in the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro. Blackmagic says that the app will have up to 4x faster rendering of Ultra HD ProRes with the M2 device, and similar improvements on M1-powered devices in the near future.

DaVinci Resolve for the iPad has nearly the same tools and functionality, with a few user interface changes that cater to tablet users. iPad users can download DaVinci Resolve and get professional-level photo editing software on their tablets.

DaVinci Resolve is now available on the App Store for free. To get the full functionality of the photo editing app, users can pay $95 to unlock the Studio version via in-app purchase.