Deals: Get $50 off on the new Apple iPad

Amazon brings another great deal on the latest model of the iPad. Now it offers a $50 discount on the new Apple iPad Gold version with 32GB storage. The original price of this model is $329 and Amazon sells it for only $279. It is the Wi-Fi-only model with some great specs.

Apple iPad

So, if you are looking to buy the new iPad why not buy it on Amazon. This model has an excellent design. The Gold color makes it look more attractive. It is lightweight and easy to carry around. Now you can have your work done from anywhere you like.

This iPad 10.2-inch model is very good at performance. With the A10 Fusion chip, it gives you lighting speed to run your favorite apps. Also, with the Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, you can secure your device you’re your fingerprint.

Like all other models of the latest iPad, this also has support for Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard. It has an 8 MP rear camera and 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera. Getting this version of the iPad will surely be lucrative. Amazon is taking off $50, so do not miss the chance and buy it now.