Deals: Save $70 on the iPad Air

Amazon has now come up with a huge discount on the Space Gray 10.5-Inch Wi-Fi Only model of Apple iPad Air with 256GB storage space. Now you can get a $70 discount when you perform a checkout on Amazon on buying this model of the iPad Air. So, what are you waiting for, grab this deal before the stock ends on Amazon?

Apple iPad Air

It is the space gray model that has an amazing 10.5-Inch Retina Display with Wide Color and True Tone technology to give the display a boost of brightness and colors.

With this display now you can have more content on your iPad Air. The larger screen ensures that you can have more space for whatever work you are doing on the screen, or even playing a game or watching a video.

This iPad Air model also comes with the A12 Bionic chip that makes it a lightning-fast device. It also supports Apple Pay and has Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor to secure your device even more. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera. It is a perfect device for your work and entertainment.

Now you can get a discount when you buy it on Amazon. You get $70 off from the original price when you perform a checkout.