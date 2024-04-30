iPad

Delta retro game emulator app to launch on iPad

By Samantha Wiley
Delta Retro Game Emulator

Retro game emulator Delta is slated to launch on iPad soon.

Delta made a move as soon as Apple changed its App Store guidelines to allow retro game emulator apps on the platform. Developer Riley Testut recently said that Delta is nearing its iPad debut on social media Threads. He said that the emulator is ‘near completion’ and that bug fixes and controller skins are the only things that need to be done. Initially, the emulator was supposed to be available on the EU alternative marketplace AltStore PAL, but the platform is not available on the iPadOS. However, when Apple changed the ruling Delta launched into the App Store in the US and other regions in April.

Delta Retro Game Emulator

Delta has been consistently on top of App Store charts since it debuted. The emulator offers syncing, backups, save states, and popular game controllers. Currently, the app supports GameBoy Advance, Game Boy, Nintendo DS, N64, SNES, and NES games.

