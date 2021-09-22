Enjoy $30 in savings when you preorder the 2021 iPad

If you’re one of the lucky few (or many) to get the newly announced iPad, congratulations! You can now preorder the 2021 10.2 inch iPad 64GB wi-fi model for just $299, down from $330 on Amazon.

The $30 discount is nice, but the specs of the 9th generation iPad are even better. The 10.2 inches of screen display has Retina with True Tone for unmatched color accuracy and sharpness. It has the A13 Bionic chip for faster graphical and CPU performance so you can use multiple apps at once without the tablet slowing down. The same goes for high-quality and graphic-intensive games.

On the camera side, there’s Center Stage technology and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and an 8MP back camera. Compatibility with an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard turn it into a versatile device you can easily bring with you on the go.

Get the $30 off 9th gen iPad today!